DECATUR — Funeral service for Marsha (Melson) Milam Richardson, age 58, of Decatur, will be Friday, November 26, 2021, 2:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Alan Compton officiating. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Richardson, who passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, in the comfort of her home and surrounded by family, was born February 27, 1963, in Colbert County, AL to Linda Jane Richie. She was preceded in death by her mother.
She is survived by her husband, Barry Richardson; one daughter, Heather Milam Casteel (Alex); stepfather, Rabon Melson (Jan); and two grandsons, Carter and Evan Casteel.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to Hospice of the Valley, P.O. Box 2745, Decatur, AL 35602.
