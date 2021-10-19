ATHENS — December 3, 1955 - October 17, 2021 — Mother, Nanny and Sister
Celebration of Life service for our beloved Nancy will be held Thursday, October 21, 2021, 11:00 A.M. at Limestone Chapel, 322 US-31, Athens, AL 35611.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 6-9 P.M. at Limestone Chapel. Interment will follow in Dement Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: children, Marsha, Kevin and Michael; grandchildren, Grace Anne “Peanut” and Mykah “HayHay” Else.
Condolences may be left online at chambersfuneralhome.net
