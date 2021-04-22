HARTSELLE — Marsha Ruecille “Rue” Wilson, 59, died on Friday, April 16, 2021 at her residence. She was born July 1, 1961, in Morgan County to Harold Dean Wilson and Margaret Ransom Wilson. She was a fun, loving and caring person.
Raised with her family as a Methodist, she was born in Hartselle, Alabama, but she was a longtime resident of St. Petersburg, Florida, along with her son, Richard Barry. She graduated from Morgan County High School and grew up in the Priceville community where she had many family and friends. She had recently moved back to Hartselle on January of 2020. She was retired from the Food Service.
Preceding her in death were her parents and a sister, Kathy Dean Wilson.
If you were a friend of Rue’s, you were her friend for a lifetime.
Survivors include her son, Richard “Richie” Barry; brother, Michael D. Wilson (Jan); sister, Susan Terry (Mike); niece, Miranda Carlisle; nephews, Nathan Terry, Chris Dunn and Brett Wilson; great-nieces and nephews, Sidni and Kane Dunn, Kasidy, Kylei and Rigs Carlisle, Rylei-Jayne, Micah Case and Gracyn Belle Terry.
No services are scheduled at this time.
