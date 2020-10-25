DECATUR — Marsha Sanders, age 68, of Decatur, passed away October 22, 2020. A graveside service will be held Monday, October 26, at 11:00 a.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery in Huntsville. Spry-Williams Funeral Home of Florence is assisting the family.
Marsha was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall D. and Edith S. Sanders. Survivors include her siblings, Charles D. Sanders of Punta Gorda, FL, Russell L. Sanders of Daphne, AL, and Sarah S. Gilbert of Decatur, AL; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Marsha was retired from the Social Security Administration. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church of Decatur, and enjoyed china painting.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Hospice of the Valley for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Valley, Decatur, AL
