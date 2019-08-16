DECATUR — Funeral service for Marshall Kim Mooney, 66, will be Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Martin Poe officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, August 17, 2019 from noon to 2 pm. at the funeral home.
Mr. Mooney died on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley, Alabama. He was born March 28, 1953, in Morgan County to Charles Ed Mooney and Juanita G. Harris Mooney. He was employed with the Morgan County School System, as a teacher, and for the Fellowship Baptist Church, as their Minister of Music. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. Preceding him in death were his father, Charles Mooney; a brother, Jackie Mooney; son-in-law, David Norwood and grandparents, Porter and Daisy Harris and John and Zula Mooney.
Survivors include his wife, Sheila Mooney; two daughters, Jennifer Norwood and Tara Knowles (Jason); mother, Juanita Mooney; three brothers, Mike Mooney (Martha), Brad Mooney (Shelley) and Tim Mooney (Dee); four grandchildren, Ethan Norwood, Dawson Norwood, Austyn Knowles and Landyn Knowles.
Pallbearers will be Jason Knowles, Ethan Norwood, Dawson Norwood, Austyn Knowles, Garrett Burrow and Thomas Poe.
