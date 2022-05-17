DECATUR — Funeral service for Marshall Williams will be Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 2:00 PM at First Bible Church of Decatur with Bro. Steve Bateman officiating and Peck Funeral home directing. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:00 PM at the church.
Mr. Williams was born on March 13, 1933, to Alford and Mayfield Williams in Morgan County Alabama. He passed away on May 14, 2022, at his home. Mr. Williams was a member of First Bible Church of Decatur, where he served the Lord as a Teacher, Deacon and Elder. He loved the Lord and was always a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was employed with Monsanto as a Research Tech, prior to his retirement. Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Sandra Williams.
Survivors include his wife, Ann Carolyn Williams; son, Jeff Williams; brother, Harvey Dale Williams; sister, Doris Lazelle Dye; two grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Glenn Williams, Harrison Daiqre, Palmer Williams, Lonnie Williams, Darrell Stevens and Donnie Williams.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Charlie Moore and Johnny Williams.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Southern Care New Beacon Hospice.
