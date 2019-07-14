DECATUR — Marshall Wayne Sullivan, 57, died July 11, 2019. Marshall was born August 27, 1961 in Decatur, AL. At the request of the family, all funeral services will be held private. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roselawnfhandcemetery.com. Roselawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
