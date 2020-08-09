Decatur — Funeral service for Martha Ann Borden, 71, of Decatur, will be Monday, August 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Oak Park Church of God with Bro. Robert Newman officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Somerville. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday at Peck Funeral Home. Mrs. Borden will lie in state from noon to 1:00 p.m. Monday at the church.
Mrs. Borden died August 8, 2020. She was born February 18, 1949 in Morgan County to Paul Odus Blagburn and Annie Beatrice Bishop Blagburn. She was a homemaker and a loving wife and mother. Mrs. Borden was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Phillip Eugene Borden; a brother, Ronald Blagburn; a sister, Shaerie Ward; and a great-grandson, Elijah Parker.
Survivors include two daughters, April Michelle Combs (Clay) of Tampa, Florida, and Misty Dawn Compton (Dillard) of Trinity; three brothers, Garland Blagburn of Hartselle, Joseph Blagburn of Falkville, and Mark Blagburn of Hartselle; two sisters, Wanda Blagburn La-Voque of Decatur and Carrie Meyers of Hartselle; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Parker, Gus Waddell, Austin Ward, Jesse Ward, Daniel Borden, and Josh Blagburn.
