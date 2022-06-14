FALKVILLE — Funeral service for Martha Ann Burleson Thompson, 93, will be Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Gum Springs Baptist Church with Bro. Ben Bates officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Gum Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be today, June 14, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Thompson died on Sunday, June 12, 2022. She was born February 20, 1929, in Morgan County to James Benett Burleson and Angelina Sivley Burleson. She was a member of Gum Springs Baptist Church and a housewife for 60 years. She worked for Goodyear as a machine operator for one year before getting married. She was a loving mother and a wonderful grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Thompson; three brothers, J.B. Burleson, Carl David Burleson and Ronald Gene Burleson and three sisters, Betty Jane Varnador, Marjorie Watson and Patricia Gail Johnson.
Survivors include daughters, and caregiver, Joyce Blankenship, Rebecca Burgess, Marjorie Sue Crow and Mary Jane Mitchell; sister, Gladys Reeves; grandchildren, and caregiver, Harley Gregory, Stephanie Parker, David Scott, Lisa, Tonya, Marie, Tony and Dustin; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter, Brennex Chaney.
Pallbearers will be Harley Gregory, Benny Burleson, Larry Winton, Stacy Parker, Butch Thompson and Larry Sivley.
