MOULTON — Funeral for Martha Anne Vest Aldridge, 80, of Moulton will be Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Moulton Church of Christ with O.D. Bowling officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Red Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before the service at the church.
Mrs. Aldridge, who died Sunday, December 15, 2019, at NHC of Alzheimer’s, was born, August 6, 1939, to Hollis Vest and Josephine Byars Vest. She was a member of Moulton Church of Christ. She taught English and Spanish at East Lawrence High School and at Addison High School. She also was the Chairman of the Lawrence County Board of Registrars.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sandra Vest Alred and grandmother, by whom she was raised, Ida Edwards Byars.
Survivors include her husband, Paul Hansel Aldridge; two daughters, Sabrina Aldridge Smith and Cassandra Aldridge (Mark) Yeager; four grandchildren, Anna Katharine Yeager (Nick) Brakefield, Mark Andrew (Samantha) Yeager, Jr., Joe Robert Yeager and Sean Alexander Smith; and great-grandchild, Katharine Nadine Brakefield.
Pallbearers will be Mark Yeager, Jr., Joe Robert Yeager, Nick Brakefield, Sean Alex Smith, Chase Davis and Mark Yeager, Sr.
