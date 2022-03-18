COURTLAND — Martha Chardavoyne Athon, age 59, passed away March 12, 2022. She is survived by her mother, Anne Gilchrist Fausett; son, James “Gil” Gilchrist (Traci) Lewis; and grandchildren, James Callen Lewis and Lillian Nicole Lewis.
Service will be Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Courtland Presbyterian Church at 2 p.m. followed by a private graveside burial. The family will receive friends 1 to 2 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Courtland Presbyterian Church.
Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
