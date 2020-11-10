HANCEVILLE — A Graveside Funeral service for family and Interment for Martha Crawford, 106, will be Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at New Salem Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled.
Mrs. Crawford died on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Hanceville Health and Rehab. She was born June 7, 1914, in Morgan County to Wiley W. Turney and Lula Mote Turney.
Mrs. Crawford was a school teacher for the Morgan County School System, teaching first grade at Cotaco School. She was a member of the Blue Springs Baptist Church, the Daughters of the Revolution, The Eastern Star, the Country Garden Club and Hartselle Garden Club. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Crawford; two sons, John T. Crawford and James W. “Jimmy Crawford; two brothers, Louis Turney and Joe Grant Turney and a grandson, Mark Crawford.
Survivors include one granddaughter, Dana Jenkins (Mark); two grandsons, Tom Crawford (Nicki) and Jack Crawford; great-grandchildren, Caitlin, Catherine and Connor Crawford and Weston Jenkins; one sister, Betty Dunn (Richard); and one daughter-in-law, Nancy Crawford.
In lieu of flowers, family requests that memorial donations be made to Southern Care New Beacon Hospice in Hanceville. The family also would like to extend their “Special Thanks” to Hanceville Nursing Home for the wonderful care given to Mrs. Crawford.
