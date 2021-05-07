HARTSELLE — Funeral for Martha Evelyn Wray Gravatt, 80, will be Friday, May 7, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Kevin Patterson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Blue Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Gravatt died on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Summerford Nursing Home. She was born May 13, 1940, in Morgan County to Morgan Grady Wray and Fannie Gertrude Dunn Wray. She was a homemaker for her family. She enjoyed being a collector of all things, caring for her family and cooking. She was Baptist in her faith.
Preceding her in death were her husband, William F. Gravatt; a son, Roger Gravatt; a daughter, Christy Gravatt; a brother, McCoy Wray and his wife, Janie.
Survivors include one son, Randall Gravatt (Betty) of Hartselle; four brothers, W.D. Wray of Somerville, James Wray (Ann) of Somerville, Vann Wray (Suzanne) of Somerville and Whitt Wray (Edith) of Vinemont; two sisters, Myra Patterson of Owens Crossroads and Judy Atkins of Hartselle; four stepgrandchildren; 13 stepgreat-grandchildren; two stepgreat-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Patterson, Kenneth Atkins, Brian McKissack, Royce Wray, Matthew McKissack, Chad Wray. Chris Wray and Darryl Wray.
