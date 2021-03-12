HARTSELLE — Martha Huffstutler, 71, died March 10, 2021. Peck Funeral Home will announce arrangements.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- UK GDP shrinks 2.9% amid COVID lockdown; Brexit cuts exports
- How do you fill the high school yearbook in a pandemic? Get creative
- Balancing Act: BBC Dad (and his kids) sprung onto the scene 4 years ago. Would that video even raise an eyebrow today?
- Once addicted to heroin, this minister is now helping others as one of Philly’s hunger fighters
- I spent hours finding all the secrets and Easter eggs in ‘Marvel’ at Chicago museum. Here are 18
- Quinn on Nutrition: Ask an expert
- World shares mixed after stimulus lifts Dow, S&P to records
- Newspaper: China to soon try 2 Canadians on spying charges
Most Read
Articles
- Judge finds probable cause that man sexually tortured, murdered 8-month-old girl
- Jackson calls for Pepper to resign over racially insensitive 2018 post
- City to see a number of new businesses open this spring
- Police: Man charged with capital murder, sexual torture of girl gave conflicting statements
- Weapon confiscated from student by Priceville High administration
- 4 charged in Southwest Decatur shooting
- Morgan County Sheriff's Office launches 'Wanted Wednesday'
- Council not joining Jackson’s call for Pepper's resignation
- Austin, Decatur graduation dates set; proms also scheduled
- Scientists concerned about impact of 'forever chemicals' on COVID
Images
Videos
Commented
- Jackson calls for Pepper to resign over racially insensitive 2018 post (7)
- $7 million Sixth Avenue streetscape plan unveiled (6)
- Council not joining Jackson’s call for Pepper's resignation (5)
- Details released on torture, death of 8-month-old (4)
- City residency an issue again in CFO interviews (4)
- Editorial: Council should enforce residency requirement (4)
- Pepper: 'Extremely sorry' for racially insensitive post in 2018 (3)
- Today's editorial cartoon (3)
- Lottery bill falls short — again (2)
- Murder charge dropped against Al Sharpton's half-brother (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.