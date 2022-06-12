MOULTON — Graveside services for Martha J. Cahela of Moulton will be Monday June 13th at 11:00 a.m. at Liberty Methodist Church Cemetery in Moulton with Dr. Jessie Reeder presiding. Martha passed away on June 4th. Martha was a longtime resident of Lawrence County and a member of Moulton Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Archie C. Cahela and her son, Keith E. Cahela.
She is survived by her son, Larry M. Cahela and his wife, Dr. Denise Poole-Cahela. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Corrine Cahela and Francis Cahela, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Elliott Brown- Service directing.
