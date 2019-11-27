DECATUR — 1940 - 2019 — Martha Jane James Thomas, 78, returned home to glory on Thursday the 21st of November at her home in Decatur. She was a loving mother, who enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Ms. Thomas was born and raised in Cullman. She was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, retired from GE, and was a faithful member of the Danville Road Church of Christ.
Daughter of Alexander and Iva Waddell James; youngest sibling to four sisters and one brother. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, a son, Mark Thomas; a daughter, Carla (Jeff) Thomas Pearsall; her sister, Peggy Sanford of Mississippi; lifelong friend John I. Thomas and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and her beloved Bella.
Her family and friends will celebrate her life on December 7th at 2 p.m. in Delano Park, Decatur. We encourage all who knew her to come and celebrate her life with loving memories and stories.
The Thomas family requests on behalf of their mother, that in the place of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association on the following link, www.act.alz.org/donate. Please help in the fight to eradicate this devastatingly, heartbreaking disease. Give, so we may fight for the first survivor.
