FALKVILLE — Martha Jane Terry Sexton, 88, died July 24, 2023. Graveside service will be Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Tabor Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations to Shoal Creek Baptist Church Special Needs Ministry or to Hunter Street Baptist Church Special Needs Ministry in Hoover, AL.

