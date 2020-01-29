SHARPSBURG, GEORGIA — Funeral service for Martha Jean Grimes, 74, will be Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Randy Sellers officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Grimes died on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. She was born September 16, 1945 in Florida to Leslie Eugene Holmes and Lizzie Averine Childers Holmes. She was an account manager for the Atlanta Postal Credit Union, prior to her retirement. She was a graduate of Eva High School. Preceding her in death were her parents; a brother, Charles Wesley Holmes and sister, Teresa Lynn Higdon.
Survivors include her husband, Thomas Grimes, Sharpsburg, GA; one son, Michael Saint (Anna), Ranger, GA; one daughter, Gina Easter (Jeff), Moreland, GA; one brother, Joel Holmes (Melvie), Eva, AL; and four grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Grant Holmes, Nathan Holmes, George Frost, Brett Hall, Jeff Frost, Steve Childers.
