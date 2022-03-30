HARTSELLE — Funeral for Martha Jo NeSmith Byrd, 78, will be Friday, April 1, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Gary Beam officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Byrd passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Hospice of North Alabama. She was born February 14, 1944, in Cullman County, to Addliee E. NeSmith and Florence Moody. She was an accountant and office manager for Advanced Manufacturing, prior to her retirement. She loved her family dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Karl Byrd; a sister, Margurite Powell and brothers, Gerald NeSmith, Benton NeSmith and John Ray NeSmith.
Survivors include son, Stafford Byrd (Jennifer); grandchild, Rebecca Byrd; stepgrandson, Jones Tyler; stepgranddaughter, Sarah Chambers; three stepgreat- grandchildren
Pallbearers will be Shane Byrd, Mark Byrd, Perry Byrd, Kenneth Vinzant, Gage Galbreath and Jimmy Galbreath.
