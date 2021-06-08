HARTSELLE — Martha Johnson Woodall, age 74, of Hartselle, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Cullman Regional.
She was born May 15, 1947, in Hartselle, AL.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Hattie Mae Johnson; stepfather, Clyde Burkett; brother, James Paul Johnson; and niece, Melissa Johnson.
Survivors include her daughter, Regina (Mike) Piper; sons, Tim Woodall and Kevin (Delena) Woodall; grandchildren, Jay Montgomery, Zac Piper, Brittney (Matt) Hand, Kendall (Beth) Allred, Maleah Woodall, Kadin Woodall, and Dalton Wallace; great-grandchildren, Patience Hand, Karisma Harris, Autumn Hand, and Bailey Allred; sister, Sara Elledge; and nephew, James Paul Elledge.
