HARTSELLE — Martha Lillian Whitman Taul passed away on May 23, 2020.
She was born December 17, 1922 in Cullman, AL to Leonard N. Whitman and Lottie Sherrill Whitman. They moved to Hartselle, AL when she was 13.
Graduating from Morgan County High School in 1941, she attended Montevallo College. During WWII, she worked at the Courtland Airbase where she met and married Charles Hill Taul. They had two daughters whom she raised alone after Charles died in 1966.
A member of the First Baptist Church in Hartselle for 84 years, she sang in the choir from age 16 to 88, and served as Sunday School teacher, Prayer Group member and Helping Hands volunteer. She volunteered for The Caring Place for more than 20 years retiring at 97.
She retired from Hartselle Medical Center in 1984 after 26 years as a Medical Record Technician.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband. Survivors include daughters Charlsa Lynn Taul Perdew (David) and Candice Anne Taul Williams (Ben); grandchildren, Hannah Williams and Jacob Williams (Morgan); and three step-grandchildren.
A Life Celebration will be held at First Baptist Church Hartselle, May 27th, 11 a.m.
Donations may be sent to: “The Caring Place”, Morgan Baptist Association, 1410 State Street NW, Hartselle, Alabama 35640; First Baptist Church Senior Adult Ministry, or Missionary House.
Peck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
