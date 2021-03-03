HARTSELLE — A Graveside Service and Interment for Martha Looney Letson, 71, of Hartselle, will be at Burningtree Memorial Gardens on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 2:30 P.M. The family will receive friends for one hour prior from 1:00 - 2:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home in Hartselle.
Mrs. Letson died March 1, 2021 at her home. She worked as a medical transcriptionist until her retirement. She was a big Auburn fan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Christine Looney.
Survivors include her husband, Standley Letson, daughters, Misty Allen (Paul), April Aldridge and Kristin Whitworth (PJ), four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.