DECATUR — Martha Mae Johnson, 86, passed away on August 31, 2020, at Decatur Health and Rehab Facility. Martha grew up in Austinville and was a lifelong resident of the Decatur area. She was a longtime member of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, which she loved.She also loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, whom she came to know at an early age.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Nathan Ruell and Flora Mae Long Johnson; one sister, Betty Lou; and one brother, Dwaine Douglas. She is survived by her brother, Bobby Joe Johnson and wife Mary Alice of Decatur; nephews, Shayne Johnson and wife Vicki of Madison, and Todd Johnson and wife Susan of Birmingham; three great-nephews, three great-nieces, and two great-great-nephews, along with many friends.
The family would like to express our deep appreciation to all the wonderful staff at Decatur Health and Rehab who cared for Martha during the past five years.
A private family graveside service will be held Thursday, September 3, at 12:00 at Johnson Chapel Cemetery with Roselawn Funeral Home directing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chapel Hill United Methodist Church.
