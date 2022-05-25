TUSCALOOSA — Martha Nash McNelly was born in Decatur, Alabama on October 9, 1925, to Ruby Hinton Nash and Luther Roy Nash, who brought Coca-Cola to Decatur. She passed away on May 21, 2022 at the age of 96 in her home in Tuscaloosa, Alabama after a wonderful group of caregivers gave her love and care beyond the usual.
Visitation will be at 2 p.m. with a Celebration of Life service starting at 3 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home with interment to follow in Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur, Alabama on Thursday May 26th.
Martha attended Gulf Park College and the University of Alabama. In many ways she was a self-taught woman. She was a voracious reader, her favorites included Faulkner, Steinbeck, Harper Lee, William Bradford Huey and Truman Capote. She was passionate about travel and seeing new places in the world.
She was the first in her family to own a computer, which led to many years of technology uses. Martha was a champion for equal rights, supporting women in politics, business, NPR, Amtrak, free thinking and any cause she felt was socially beneficial.
After college Martha lived in Decatur where she married Robert Gibson McNelly in 1946. They raised their family before moving to San Diego in 1970. After her divorce, Martha remained in California for 20 years enjoying the cultural interest of southern California including the arts, music, museums and cuisine. While in California she also became a real estate agent. She was an entrepreneur and patron of
the arts. She was endlessly curious and loved learning new ways to express her talents. She studied painting, sculpture and became an artist in her own right. She returned to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to be near her son and her four grandchildren in 1990.
She is survived by her daughter, Marti Blair (Graham Blair); her son Robert McNelly (Ellen Maxwell); grandchildren, Amanda McNelly-Goldberg (Aaron), Joseph McNelly (Jennifer), Anna McNelly Hargett, Corrie Arnold (Shane); great-grandchildren, Autumn Hebert, Abbie Booth, Brandon Booth, Ruby Goldberg, Louis Goldberg, Scarlett Arnold, Grayson Arnold, and Amari Hargett.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor to the arts of your choice.
