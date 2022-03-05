LAKE WALES, FLORIDA — Martha Haynes Rigel, 92, of Lake Wales, Florida passed away February 2, 2022. Martha was born January 11, 1930, in Decatur, Alabama to the late Iverson and Udessie Haynes. She grew up in Decatur along with her 11 siblings and graduated from Decatur Senior High School in 1947. Martha married William Malcolm Rigel after he returned from WWII and they had six children. They pastored churches in Indiana, Pennsylvania, Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, and Georgia. In each of their pastorates, Martha served as pianist, organist, Sunday School teacher, Bible study leader, and women’s ministry group leader. Martha and family moved to Lake Wales, Florida in 1968 to help found Warner University and South Lake Wales Church of God. As a pastor’s wife, homemaker, and mother of five, she became a member of the first freshman class at Warner and graduated in 1973. Martha earned a master’s degree in counseling from USF and worked as a social worker in Florida and Georgia. She also served as a professor and counselor at Warner University. Martha had a special place in her heart for children. She treasured her time with grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed listening to music, playing the piano, singing hymns, reading, swimming, and china painting. Although plagued with crippling arthritis from her twenties on and eventually blinded by macular degeneration, Martha never complained or questioned her suffering. She remained a paragon of her Christian faith and family values.
Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Dr. W. Malcolm Rigel; her son, Peter Dale; her grandchildren, Joshua Rigel and Stephanie Snyder, and ten siblings.
Martha is survived by her brother Ray Haynes (Ruth Helen) of Cullman, AL; daughters, Robin Tate (David) of Land O’ Lakes, FL., and Angela Crews (Dr. John) of Ft. Meade, FL; sons Dr. Bill Rigel (Linda), Rev. James Rigel (Rev. Cheryl), and Rev. Paul Rigel (Colleen) all of Lake Wales, FL; foster son, Michael M. Rigel (Georgette) of Salt Lake City, UT; grandchildren, Dr. Christa McCann, Cara Morgan, Rev. Jessica Rigel, Susan Lansberry, Geoffrey Flickema, Amanda Flickema, William Flickema, Isaac Rigel, Benjamin Rigel, and Caleb Rigel; and great grandchildren, Lauren McCann, Christopher McCann, Jeremiah Morgan, Lillian Morgan, Finn Flickema, Thea Flickema, and Emma Lansberry.
A memorial celebration will be at 11 a.m., on March 26, 2022 at the South Lake Wales Church of God, with visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. before the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Warner University Rigel Scholarship Fund (13895 Hwy 27, Lake Wales, FL 33859).
