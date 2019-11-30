DECATUR — A Celebration of Life Service for Martha Rochelle Barran, 100, of Decatur, will be Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home with Alan Watkins officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Barran was born January 4, 1919 to the late George and Annie Rochelle. She was a lifetime member of Grant Street Church of Christ, she served as a director of the Women’s Chamber of Commerce and was also a member of the Brooke Meade Garden Club.
Mrs. Barran was preceded in death by her husband, Emmette Barran; daughter, Mary Anne Barran Joseph; son-in-law, John Joseph; sisters, Annelle R. Wales and George Ethel R. Wales; brother, Thomas Rochelle and her parents.
She is survived by her two sons, E. Lee Barran (Gay) and John R. Barran (Jane); seven grandchildren, Emmette L. Barran III, George A. Barran, Traci Watts, John Joseph IV, Charles Joseph, Caroline B. Klingler and Emily B. VanDerVeer; 16 great-grandchildren and brother, Walter Rochelle.
Pallbearers will be, Emmette Barran III, George Barran, John Joseph IV, Charles Joseph, Ed Klingler and Nate VanDerVeer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Decatur Church of Christ, Hospice of the Valley or any organization of your choice.
