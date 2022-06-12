FLOWERY BRANCH, GA, — Mrs. Martha Ruth Webster, 96, of Flowery Branch, GA., passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville, GA.
Reverend Sandra Locke-Godbey will be officiating the funeral service. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022 at the Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur, AL. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Roselawn. Burial will be at Roselawn Cemetery. The family requests donations to your favorite charity in lieu of flowers.
Survivors include her son, James R. (Jan) Webster of Rome, GA; daughter, Kathy (Don) Young of Flowery Branch, GA; Two granddaughters, Rebecca Young and Laura Young Chronic of Flowery Branch, GA; two great granddaughters, Alex Chronic, Schaumburg, IL, and Natalie Chronic, Flowery Branch, GA.
Mrs. Webster was preceded in death by her husband James R. Webster.
Mrs. Webster was a native of Decatur, AL., and the daughter of the late Ruth and Oscar Hames.
