LOOSIER COMMUNITY
Martha Shepherd Smith, 56, died September 14, 2020. Visitation Thursday at 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. today at Roden Freewill Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in Moulton Memory Gardens. Martha was the loving wife of Desley Smith. Lawrence Funeral Home is directing.
