EVA — Funeral for Martha Sue Pridmore Shelton, 75, will be Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Stanley Reeves, Bro. Jack Bailey and Geoff Halbrooks officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Oden Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:30 to 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Shelton died on Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was born September 23, 1944, in Morgan County to Gordon Pridmore, Sr. and Clarie Christine (Briscoe) Pridmore. Mrs. Shelton was a member of the Grace Point Baptist Church in Florette. She was employed by the Decatur City School System in their Custodial Department, prior to her retirement. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louie Shelton; her parents, and siblings, Gordon “Corkey” Pridmore, Henry Roland Pridmore and Mary Grave Henry.
Survivors include two brothers, Donnie Neal “Don” Pridmore and Danny Hue “Butch” Pridmore; brother-in-law, Hoyt Henry; numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Pallbearers will be Carl Tucker, Garrett Tucker, Braydon Tucker, Will Catoe, Justin Hosey and Matthew Bentley.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.