VINEMONT — Funeral service for Martha Witherspoon, 71, will be Friday, January 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Andrews Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Peck Funeral Home.
Ms. Witherspoon died on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Prebyterian Towers. She was born September 10, 1950, in Morgan County to Elbert Bracken Hampton and Moline Smith Hampton. She was employed as an assembly worker for Copeland Corporation, prior to her retirement. She was a loving mother and grandmother and great-grandmother, preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Corrine Hampton Kirby.
Survivors include her son, Chris Witherspoon (Annette), Vinemont, AL; ex-husband, Steve Witherspoon, Piney Grove, AL; brothers, Elbert Hampton, Speake, AL, Jerry Hampton, Danville, AL; sisters, Dean Hampton Lowery, Decatur, AL, Linda Hampton Borden, Danville, AL; and great-grandson, Reece Ritchie.
Pallbearers will be Lee McCary, Gilbert Sparks, Daniel Williams, Garrett Miller, Mike Joyce and Matt Hampton.
