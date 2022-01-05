VINEMONT — Martha Witherspoon, 71, died January 3, 2022. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday at Peck Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Andrews Chapel Cemetery.
