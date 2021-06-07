HARTSELLE — Martha Johnson Woodall, age 74 of Hartselle, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Cullman Regional.
She was born May 15, 1947 in Hartselle, AL.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Hattie Mae Johnson; step father, Clyde Burkett; brother, James Paul Johnson; and niece Melissa Johnson.
Survivors include her daughter, Regina (Mike) Piper; sons, Tim Woodall and Kevin (Delena) Woodall; grand children, Jay Montgomery, Zac Piper, Brittney (Matt) Hand, Kendall (Beth) Allred, Maleah Woodall, Kadin Woodall and Dalton Wallace; great grand children, Patience Hand, Karisma Harris, Autumn Hand and Bailey Allred; sister, Sara Elledge; and nephew, James Paul Elledge.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.