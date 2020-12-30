DECATUR — Funeral service for Marty Allen Tidwell, 54, will be Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Michael Gunter officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Johnson Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Tidwell died on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born September 3, 1966, in Florida to James Marvin Tidwell and Donia Viola Stricklin Parker. He was a Lead-man for Nucor Tubular, prior to his passing. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth “Liz” Tidwell; two daughters, Mercedes Tidwell and Sidnee Tidwell; sister, Anita Kirby (Richard); grandchildren, Elijah and Cole; and uncle, Robert “Bob” Stricklin.
Pallbearers will be Chuck Boardman, Chuck Johnson, Jason Moore, Kevin Smith, Greg Mayfield and Roy Griffin.
