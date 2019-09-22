DECATUR — Funeral service for Marvin Bulan Hall, age 86, of Decatur, will be Sunday, September 22, 2019, 4 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dr. Scotty Hogan officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service. Interment will be in East Lawrence Cemetery.
Mr. Hall, who died Thursday, September 19, 2019, at his residence, was born February 23, 1933, in Mississippi, to Esco Hall and Lucille Dunnivant Hall. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Euford Lee Hall and Lauton Hall; one brother-in-law, Herman Borden; and two sisters-in-law, Ruby Lee Wood and Roseine Nelson. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving as a medic in Korea.
He is survived by his wife Annie Christine (Borden) Hall, and a host of nephews and nieces.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.