DECATUR — Funeral service for Marvin Bulan Hall, 86, will be Sunday, at 4 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment will be in East Lawrence Cemetery. Mr. Hall died Thursday, September 19, 2019. Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net
