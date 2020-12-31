MOUNT HOPE — Funeral for Marvin Eddy Jr., 71 of Mount Hope, will be 11:00 AM Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home with David Eddy and Ron Teal officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Eddy, who died December 26, 2020 at his residence, was born May 30, 1949 to Marvin Lee Eddy Sr. and Bessie Lee Gist Eddy. He served in the United States Army Special Forces Airborne Ranger. He was an active member of Grace House Church in Florence.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Diana Eddy; son, David (Shayla) Eddy; brothers, Gwin Wendell Eddy, Kyle Eddy, J.V Eddy; sisters, Yvonne Thompson, Donnis Banks; and grandchildren, Ethan Eddy, Mason Eddy, Eli Eddy.
Pallbearers will be Brian Rutherford, Doyle “Peanut” Hallmon, John “Jon Boy” Allen, Nick Richardson, Jason Thompson and Michael Thompson.
The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to Hospice of the Valley. In lieu of flowers, we ask family and friends to donate to Brenda M. Eddy at CB&S Bank. Jesus is KING.
