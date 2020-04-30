DECATUR — Marvin Leon Pridmore, 81, of Decatur, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. A graveside service for Mr. Pridmore will be on Friday, May 1, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in Roselawn Cemetery with Dr. David Freeman officiating.
He is survived by twin daughters, Rene’ White (Greg) and Regina Anderson, all of Decatur; grandchildren, Meagan Thompson (Steven) of Danville, Hannah Birchfield (Jarrod) of Decatur, Jacob Anderson of Madison and Julie Robinson (Isaac) of Denver, Colorado; great-grandchildren, Kellen and Emmy Birchfield of Decatur and Sawyer Thompson of Danville; sister, Cathy Hough (Vann) of Lacey’s Spring; brother, Billy Joe Pridmore of Decatur, and numerous nieces and nephews, friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Henry Pridmore, and mother, Eunice Puckett Peck.
He was born and raised in Decatur. Lived in the Morgan County area and graduated from Cotaco High School. He was a retired Alabama Law Enforcement officer after 30 years of service. A beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend. Always willing and ready to help others. He will be greatly missed.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of assisting the family.
