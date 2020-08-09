MOULTON
Graveside service for Marvin Louis Geeslin, 93 of Moulton, will be Tuesday August 11, at 1:00 p.m. at Moulton Memory Gardens. Elliott Funeral Home is assisting family.
Mr. Geeslin was a proud World War II veteran who served in the Army and received the World War II Victory Medal and Occupation Ribbon, and served in the Army National Guard.
Mr. Geeslin died on Thursday, August 6, was born February 19, 1927 in Walker County to Leige Francis Gesslin and Mary Robinson Geeslin. He was preceeded in death by his wife of 63 years, Vera Gollison Gesslin, and granddaughter, Jennifer Gesslin Latham.
He is survived by children, Sharon Smith and Michael Geelsin (Mary); grandson, James Thomas Berger; great-grandchildren, Elysabeth Nancy Latham, Angelina Marie Berger, and Thomas James Berger; three step-grandsons; a step grand-daughter; and eight step great-grandchildren.
