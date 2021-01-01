DECATUR — Mary Acevedo, 93, died December 31, 2020. No services are planned. Parkway Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to (256) 260-2209. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Report: Ethiopian forces killed scores in June-July unrest
- EU avoided chaos, explored new paths in turbulent 2020 year
- 'Our children die in our hands': Floods ravage South Sudan
- Australia changes word in anthem to honor Indigenous people
- Ranked rivals: Virginia Tech-Virginia matchup highlights ACC
- NFL on pace to set scoring record in 2020 season
- Bomb-sniffing dogs? Check. Times Square crowd? Not this year
- Sports on TV, radio: Jan. 1-2, 2021
Most Read
Articles
- 3 charged in Southwest Decatur shootings
- Decatur Morgan Hospital at 'all-time high' for COVID-19 patients
- Woman dies in Huntsville-Brownsferry Road wreck
- Lacey's Spring woman found dead near Hartselle
- Three Bears lead 5A-7A All-Area team
- Lucky’s demolition to create room for potential new business
- Sheffield man facing drug charge
- Austin’s Perkins named Coach of the Year
- Barbara Lynn Lawrence
- The Daily’s Class 5A-7A All Area Team
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Mo Brooks among House lawmakers plotting apparently futile effort to block Biden win (8)
- Letter to the editor: Reagan's words can inspire Americans today (6)
- Vaccinations begin at Decatur Morgan Hospital (4)
- Decatur High senior receives full ride scholarship to Yale University (4)
- Salvation Army shelter needs volunteers to stay open after workers quarantined (3)
- It's official: Harsin new Auburn football head coach (3)
- Decatur to adjust police jurisdiction boundary to accommodate annexation (2)
- Number of Decatur Morgan Hospital patients on life support peaks as it awaits vaccine (2)
- State mask mandate, other restrictions to remain in place (2)
- Electoral vote challenge is another lost cause (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.