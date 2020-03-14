SOMERVILLE — Mary Alice Atchley Watkins, 93, of Somerville, AL died peacefully at home on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
She was born on November 25, 1926 to the late Richard and Alice Atchley. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Hoyt Watkins; brothers, Harold and Andrew Atchley; and sister, Edna Mae Martin. She is survived by her sisters, Juanita Duffey of Trinity, AL and Bernice Miller of Crane Hill, AL; brother, Douglas Atchley of Weaverville, NC; daughter, Jan (Bobby) Daugette of Somerville, AL; grandchildren, Cliff (Whitney) Daugette of Mobile, AL, and Ashley (Anthony) Clemons of Elizabethtown, KY; and four great-grandchildren.
Mary was the epitome of strength and grit. She would do anything that she set her mind to and wasn’t afraid to speak her mind. She loved fiercely and kept many mementos of special events that she attended, such as wedding invitations and graduation programs. The pictures that filled her home are a testament to the love that she had for her family.
She was a long-time employee of the Morgan Farmer’s Co-Op and could be found dipping seed and watering plants at both the Decatur and Hartselle stores. Her love of flowers also kept her busy at home. Visitors would often find her working in the yard, even when she was 90 years old!
She was a member of Shoal Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with the ladies in her Sunday School class.
A funeral service will be held at Peck Funeral Home at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, with Rev. Harold Fanning, Rev. Mahlon LeCroix, and Rev. Earl Holt presiding. Burial will be at Somerville Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to service time at Peck Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Miller, Randy Miller, Steve Atchley, Jeff Duffey, Mike Duffey, and Greg Duffey.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.