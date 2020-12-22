FALKVILLE — Mary Anders Yarbrough passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Summerford Nursing Home due to complications from Covid 19. She was less than three months shy of reaching 100 years of age. Mary was born March 8, 1921 to Sallie Summerford Anders and Charles Anders. She attended Hartselle Elementary School and graduated from Morgan County High School where she loved playing basketball. After graduation, she worked at the Hosiery Mill in Decatur where she said she couldn’t stand her foreman. She told him she pitied the girl that married him. Mary started dating that foreman and after he returned from serving in the Navy during WWII, they were married on December 21, 1945. The foreman was our dad, James I. Yarbrough of Decatur.
On September 3, 1947 she gave birth to twin boys, Charles and Jimmy. They had planned to have four children, but revised those plans after having us.
Our Mother was a very special person. She was very patient and kind and always put others first. Mary was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
She and James ran Yarbrough Radio and TV for 35 years, retiring in 1981.
Mom loved First United Methodist Church of Hartselle and was there every time the doors were open and made sure we were also. She taught Children’s Sunday School and later did a weekly devotion for her adult Sunday School Class. Mom lived out her faith and was always helping someone. She was a pet lover, adopting stray dogs and cats and feeding the birds. We didn’t fully recognize or appreciate the sacrifices she made for us until later in life.
Mary is survived by her two sons, Charles (Paula) and Jimmy (Mary M.). She has three grandchildren who were very special to her, Leigh Ann Loudon (Chad), Susan Hays (Matt) and David Yarbrough. She also has four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Anders Jr.; her parents; and husband, James I.
Burial will be Tuesday December 22, 2020, at Hartselle City Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Harold Thompson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. The graveside service will be for immediate family only due to the Covid Pandemic.
The family would like to thank all those at Summerford Nursing Home who gave such good care to Mary during the thirteen years she was there. If you would like to make a memorial gift, please consider her church, First United Methodist Church of Hartselle.
