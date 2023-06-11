TOWN CREEK — Mary Ann Campbell Lindley, 47, passed away Friday, June 9, 2023. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., on Monday, June 12, 2023, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at noon on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow the funeral service at Providence Cemetery in Town Creek, AL. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.

