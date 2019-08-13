DECATUR — Mary Ann Surratt Simms, age 80, of Decatur, AL passed away on Sunday August 11, 2019. Mary Ann was born April 3, 1939 in Tuscumbia, AL. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Tuscumbia. Mary Ann then moved to Decatur where she was a member of First United Methodist Church of Decatur and several civic organizations.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 60 years, Tommy Simms whom she married on June 6, 1939; two sons, Steve S. and his wife, Cindy Simms and David S. and his wife, Joni Tanner Simms as well as three grandchildren, Suzanne Simms, Abbey Simms and Audrey Simms.
Visitation for Mary Ann will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 11 a.m. to noon at Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur. Celebration of Life will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at noon at Roselawn Funeral Chapel, Decatur. Mary Ann will be laid to rest in Roselawn Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Tuscumbia, AL. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roselawnfhandcemetery.com for the Simms family.
