DECATUR — Mary Anne Bazzell Smith, age 83, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 19, 2021. She was born June 23, 1937, to Mary and James Bazzell in Pensacola, Florida.
Mary Anne is survived by her loving, devoted husband of 63 years, Delmar Wayne Smith; nine children, Mike Smith (fiancee’ Debbie) of Decatur, Maureen Cox (Richard) of Birmingham, Monica Cole (Tim) of Hartselle, Mary Jett (Bobby) of Decatur, Stella Kelly (Chris) of Athens, Vince Smith (Kyndra) of Priceville, Bernadette Brennaman (Eric) of Decatur, Cathy Rizzardi (Ron) of Huntsville, and Marty Smith (Dana) of Trinity. She was blessed with 17 grandchildren: Steven, Ryan, Amy, Michaela, Andrew, Matthew, Audrey, Luke, Thorin, Zoe, Liam, Jacob, Bailey, Annabelle, Drew, Caleb and Maddie. Mary Anne was also blessed with four great-grandchildren: Teddy, Margo, Molly and one more on the way. She is also survived by one brother, Tommy Raines, and one sister, Barbara Fisher.
She was devoted to her Catholic faith and her Church, having been a member of the choir for many years, and served as president of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus. She loved to quilt, needlepoint, bake, bird watch, and play the piano.
Services were held at her church. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Save-A-Life, or Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church.
