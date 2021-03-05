PELHAM — Graveside service for Mary Anne Gilless Ford, age 85, formerly of Decatur, will be today, Friday, March 5, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Midway Memorial Gardens with Rev. Christopher Campbell officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Ford, who died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Aspire Healthcare, Hoover, AL, was born November 15, 1935, in Memphis, TN, to A.C. Gilless and Clara Heldenbrand Gilless. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Ford; one son, Michael Ford; her parents; and one brother, A.C. Gilless, Jr.
She is survived by three sons, Thomas Ford, Jr. (Rebecca) of North Richland Hills, TX, David Ford (Sandra) of Calera, AL, and Richard Ford (Kim) of Alabaster, AL; one daughter, Lisa Ford Durham of Gulf Shores, AL; daughter-in-law, Janette Ford of Collierville, TN; one brother, Alvin Gilless (Gloria) of Southaven, MS; 18 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to Southside Baptist Church or Gideons International.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.