DANVILLE — Funeral Service for Mary Grace Asherbranner, 93 of Danville, will be Monday, August 16, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at Friendship Baptist Church South of Danville, with Rev. Joe Clement officiating, and burial in the Friendship Cemetery, with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Monday, from noon-1:00 p.m., at the church.
Mrs. Asherbranner was born December 11, 1927, in Morgan County, AL, to Ernest Vest and Ada Wallace Vest. She passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, at her residence. She was a Member of Friendship Baptist Church South of Danville.
Preceded in death by parents; husband, Travis Asherbranner; and several brothers and sisters.
She was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. She loved Friendship Baptist Church South of Danville.
Survivors include two sons, Joe Asherbranner (Sandra) and Jimmy Asherbranner; daughter, Patricia Hogan (Ronald); sister: Mildred Blackwood; seven grandchildren, Beth Morris, Jessica Morris, Josh Hogan, Daniel Hogan, Ben Hogan, Logan Asherbranner, and Jason Asherbranner; and nine great-grandchildren, Kamron, Keaton, Mila, Asher, Casey, Baylen, Easton, Mason, and Brayden.
