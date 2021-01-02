DECATUR — Mary Margaret Bragg, 86, of Decatur, AL, passed away on December 30, 2020.
Mary Margaret is survived by her husband of 66 years, Col. Henry C. Bragg; a sister, Dixie Massengale (Bill); daughter, Tonya Bragg Hendrix (Mark); grandchildren, Dr. Maggie McKelvey (Grant), Dr. Lizzie Lusk (Chase), and Dr. Mac Hendrix (Emily); and six great grandchildren, Barrett, Bragg, and Brewer McKelvey and Mary Blythe, Jane Randall, and Mae Margaret Lusk.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Hendrix and Rosalie Propps; and son, John Barry Bragg.
Mary Margaret was born October 31, 1934, in Bearden, Arkansas. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who was devoted to her family. Mary was a gourmet cook and a duplicate bridge life master. A special thanks goes to her longtime friend and caregiver, LaShana Bell Birt.
Burial will be a private graveside service on Sunday, January 3rd.
Memorial gifts may be made to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.
