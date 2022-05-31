JASPER, TN. — Mary Frances Brown, 90, of Jasper, Tennessee, formally of Decatur, AL., passed away on May 26, 2022. She was born on July 10, 1931, in Decatur, Alabama, to William J. Sr. and Catherine Hosch Charles. Much of her extended family resided in Decatur throughout her life.
In 1958, Mary and her husband George W. Brown, moved to South Pittsburg, Tennessee, for his job at Windows Creek Fossil Plant. She spent many years in the area where she raised her daughter Sherry.
In later years, you could find her dancing with friends at senior citizens functions and caring for her rescue dog, Pera. She could always be counted on to compliment your shoes or purse, of which she had many. Mary will be remembered for her vivacious spirit, generosity and immense love for her family.
Mary was preceded in death by her aforementioned parents; and husband of more than 50 years; as well as her adored siblings, Cora Lou (Ollie) Street; Dale (Wayne) Brothers; and William J. (Ruby) Charles Jr.
She is survived by her daughter Sherry (Bob) Barnett of Jasper, Tennessee; granddaughter Kristi (David) Neff of Overland Park, Kansas; Rob (Jana) Barnett of Sewanee, Tennessee; and Great Grandchildren Candice Graham; Raulston Barnett; and Catherine Barnett.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 11 a.m. CST at Roselawn Cemetery on Danville Road in Decatur, Alabama.
If preferred, donations may be made to Marion County Community Ministry Inc. at P.O. Box 681, Sequatchie, Tennessee 37374.
