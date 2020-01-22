HILLSBORO — Mary Burks, 88, died January 20, 2020. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with burial in Bethel Cemetery in Anderson. She was the widow of Rev. Milton Burks.
SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.