FALKVILLE — Mary Busbey Byrd died on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Summerford Nursing Home in Falkville, AL.
She was born on July 16, 1937 in Morgan County to Martin E. and Ilo Cowart Busbey. She was retired from the Wesley Acres Home Care Facility.
She was a wonderful mother, loving wife and always a precious friend to all.
Preceeding her in death were her husband, Clinton Jerol Byrd; her mother and father; her brothers, Lonnie, Bethel, Berlie; older sister, Susie Tate; and her oldest daughter, Rebecca “Becky.” She was also preceded by two beautiful granddaughters, Taylor and Madison Sheats; son-in-law, Marshall Kim Mooney; and grandson, David Norwood.
She is survived by her two daughters, Sheila Mooney and Rosa Segars (Joe); grandchildren, Joey (Jennifer) Segars, Jennifer Norwood, Tara Knowles (Jason), and Jason Sheats; and seven great-grandchildren, Matthew, Ashley, Chris, Ethan, Dawson, Austyn, and Landyn.
Her graveside service will be today at 2 p.m. in Roselawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations for The Good Samaritan Shoe Boxes to go to Fellowship Baptist Church, 2709 Setter Avenue SW, Decatur, AL 35603.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
